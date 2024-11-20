November 28: Cyclone alert for Andhra Pradesh

Once again, Andhra Pradesh is waiting for a fresh cyclone as the Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding the formation of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. It follows a series of cyclones that have slammed into the state recently, causing extensive destruction and damage to crops.

According to the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure system is likely to develop by November 23 and may intensify into a cyclone by November 27. The cyclone would likely cross between Chennai and Nellore on November 28 with heavy to very heavy falls in Rayalaseema, Nellore, and Prakasam districts.

The farmers in Andhra Pradesh are on tenterhooks, fearing damage to their produce. The harvest season is around the corner, and if another cyclone strikes, it will be a jolt to them. "We are already trying to regain what had been lost due to previous cyclones. If another cyclone knocks at the door now, it will be disastrous," said a farmer from Nellore district.

Meanwhile, Telangana is experiencing a cold wave with temperatures that have dropped significantly in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The cold wave is expected to continue for another week while the temperature will go lower. The Meteorological Department has also asked the people to take precautions for safety from the cyclone and the cold wave.

Also read: November 21 - 23: Heavy rain alert for Andhra Pradesh