14 Long weekends in 2025 in Tamil Nadu; check here

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a list of holidays that would be applicable throughout the year 2025. This is a bonanza for the public servants and staff of commercial banks, including cooperative banks alike. It will have 24 public holidays declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881, meaning a bounty of long weekends ahead for employees.

According to the given list, January has the maximum number of public holidays, with five days off in that month. These are New Year's Day on January 1, Pongal on 14th January, Thiruvalluvar Day on 15th January, Uzhavar Thirunal on 16th January, and Republic Day on 26th January.

April can be enjoyed as a four-day weekend: Mahaveer Jayanthi on 10, Tamil New Year on April 14, and Good Friday on April 18. Tamil Nadu declared April 1 as a public holiday for commercial banks and cooperative banks given the annual closing of accounts.

However, the "six holidays" they will be "losing" are actually three Sundays that fall on holidays, and two Saturdays, the other being a government holiday. And then there is Vijaya Dasami which falls on October 2-the same day as Gandhi Jayanthi.

As a matter of fact, there are no holidays in November. Still, considering there are 24 public holidays throughout the year, the Tamil Nadu state government employees and commercial bank staff will find that throughout the year, there are long weekends days off and even holidays.

