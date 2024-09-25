Coldplay : Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025 Infinity Ticket Sale Details

Coldplay fans in India, rejoice! The British rock band is set to perform in Mumbai as part of their highly-anticipated Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025. After regular tickets sold out quickly, Infinity Tickets offer a chance to attend the concert at a reduced price.

What are Infinity Tickets?

Infinity Tickets are a unique initiative by Coldplay, designed to make their shows more accessible. These special tickets offer concert entry at approximately Rs 2,000 per ticket (20 euros). Fans must purchase them in pairs, and seats are randomly assigned throughout the venue.

Infinity Ticket Sale Details

To ensure you don't miss out, sign up for alerts on Coldplay's official website. Infinity Tickets will go on sale starting November 22, 2024.

Important Reminders

Regular tickets sold out quickly, so act fast!

A third show was added due to high demand, scheduled for January 21, 2025, at DY Patil Sports Stadium.

Avoid unauthorized resale platforms, as warned by BookMyShow.

Valid tickets are only available through the official ticketing partner, BookMyShow.

Coldplay's Return to India

The band last performed in India in 2016 at the Global Citizen Festival. Expect chart-topping hits like:

"A Sky Full of Stars"

"Viva la Vida"

"In My Place"

"Don’t Panic"

Concert Details

Dates: January 18, 19, and 21, 2025

Venue: DY Patil Sports Stadium, Mumbai

Ticketing Partner: BookMyShow

BookMyShow Warning

Be cautious of unauthorized resale platforms, including Viagogo and other sites. BookMyShow urges fans to avoid these platforms, as any tickets purchased through unauthorized sources will be invalid and likely counterfeit.

About Coldplay

Formed in 1997, the band consists of lead vocalist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion. With over 10 million tickets sold globally since the tour's launch in March 2022, Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025 promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Stay Updated

Sign up for alerts on Coldplay's website and follow BookMyShow for the latest updates on ticket sales and concert information.

