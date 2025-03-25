Travis Scott India Tour: When and Where Will the Rapper Perform in the Subcontinent?

World-famous rapper Travis Scott is gearing up for his first-ever performance in India, as he is all set to perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18, 2025. This is a part of his highly acclaimed Circus Maximus World Tour.

Fans of the rapper can expect some high-energy performances and some of his biggest hits, including Goosebumps, Sicko Mode, and the most popular of them all, Fe!n. Travis' latest album, Utopia, has been dominating global charts and further cemented his position as the leader of contemporary hip-hop.

One thing that must be lauded in Travis Scott's live performances is his larger-than-life sets and the top-notch production value. Fans can expect the same when he tours India. From Ed Sheeran to Coldplay to Travis Scott now, India is slowly emerging as a top hub in the global musical concert industry.

