Hyderabad: GHMC to Host Sports Meet from April 7-10

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to organize a four-day sports event from April 7 to 10. This event is open to GHMC corporators, media representatives, employees, and staff. The sports meet will take place at Victory Play Ground and Uppal Indoor Stadium.

Around 150 corporators, along with media representatives and GHMC staff, will participate in various competitions, both for men and women. Some of the sports include cricket, kabaddi, volleyball, chess, badminton, musical chairs, tennicott, carroms, and fun races like lemon and spoon.

The matches will begin on April 7, with league rounds ending by April 9. The grand finals will be held on April 10. The winning teams will receive cash prizes: Rs 10,000 for first place, Rs 6,000 for second, and Rs 3,000 for third, along with certificates.

The event aims to bring the GHMC community together for fun and friendly competition. Interested participants are encouraged to register and join the action.