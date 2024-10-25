Misconception that Indians are playing spin better than anyone else: Simon Doull

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull believes that it is a misconception that Indian batters play spin better than anyone else after their dismal performance in the second Test against the Kiwis in Pune.

India were bundled out for 156 in the first innings as Mitchell Santner returned with the career-best figures of 7-53. India lost nine batters to spin including senior players Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The consecutive batting collapses in the series raised doubts over India's ability to tackle spinners. In the first innings of the opening Test in Bengaluru, India were bundled out for 46 and went on to lose the match by eight wickets.

Doull claimed that those days are gone when Indian batters -- Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid -- used to exploit spinners for the entire day on Indian soil. He added that any quality spin attack can now challenge them at home.

"I think it is a misconception around the world now that these modern Indian players are better playing spin than anyone else. They are not. They are the same as everyone else around the world. Gone are the days of Ganguly, Gambhir, Laxman and Dravid. Sachin was so, so good against spin, and the era before them. I think good quality spinners are just as good as getting India out on turning tracks as Indian spinners against good quality opposition batters. And the moment they see a turning track in IPL, they complain," Doull said in a conversation with JioCinema during Lunch break on Friday.

Earlier, Washington Sundar claimed a seven-wicket haul while Ravichandran Ashwin bagged three scalps to all out New Zealand for 259 in the first innings on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.