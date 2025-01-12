Manisha Koirala goes on a hiking trail, visits museum

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala, who was last seen in the streaming series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, went on a hiking trail on Sunday.

The actress took to her Instagram, and shared pictures from her trail in Nepal. She also visited the Ghandruk Museum, and explored the history and culture of the Gurung people.

In the pictures, she was seen donning a thick cover of winter wear as she clicked pictures against the mountains.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy Sunday guys.. Today was v special Just spent the most incredible #sunday in Ghandruk!! The Annapurna range is stunning! Took a small hike around the village, explored the scenic trails and took in the magnificent view Visited the Ghandruk Museum to learn a bit about the rich history and culture of the Gurung people”.

“Fascinating! As the day came to a close, watched the sunset over the Himalayas, feeling grateful for this unforgettable experience in Ghandruk! Kudos to the Gurung community for keeping the place clean despite the heavy flow of us tourists. If you ever get the chance to visit Ghandruk, take it! #Ghandruk #Nepal #Himalayas #Travel #Adventure”, she added.

Earlier, the actress appreciated the local culture, food and craftsmanship of Nepal. She took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures from her visit to Nepal. The actress was seen dressed in winter wear, and also attended an event where she took to the mic.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Yesterday was truly an inspiring day! I attended an incredible exhibition showcasing local entrepreneurs who are promoting handmade products, using local fabrics like Dhaka, creating unique jewelry, and preparing healthy, homemade food right from their kitchens. It was heartwarming to see a community so dedicated to preserving tradition and supporting sustainable, local practices”.

She further mentioned, “What made the experience even more special was meeting the young and dynamic Deputy Mayor of Budhanilkantha. Listening to her speak so eloquently about why it’s every citizen’s duty to promote local goods was truly motivating. Her passion for community development and supporting local talent was contagious! Here’s to celebrating and supporting those who work tirelessly to uplift our heritage and make a difference. #SupportLocal #Sustainability #HandmadeWithLove #Inspiration”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.