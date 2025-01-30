Maha Kumbh: Devotees praise management for safety measures for smooth rituals day after stampede

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Following the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday in which 30 people were killed and 60 were injured, thousands of devotees continued to travel to Prayagraj on Thursday to take their holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, as the situation is now under control.

Despite the dense fog and overwhelming crowds, many pilgrims expressed their relief and gratitude on Thursday for the efficient crowd management and safety measures in place.

The Maha Kumbh, a grand religious gathering held every 12 years, is known for attracting millions of devotees.

On the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the festival, the number of visitors surged to record levels. This caused significant challenges, particularly during large gatherings, where devotees struggled to maintain peace, resulting in the tragic stampede.

However, despite the difficulties after that incident, pilgrims reported feeling safe and assured by the authorities' preparedness.

"The management is active and keeping the crowd in control. Extra precautions are being taken now," said Devendra Prasad, a devotee who completed his ritual and was heading home.

"The crowd is so dense, I have never seen such a massive crowd in my entire life, but the arrangements are well-managed. Everything is being taken care of," he said.

Another devotee, Manu Shah, shared his experience, saying, "I did not feel any problem with safety. I took my dip and now I'm returning home. The management is excellent, and everything is being well-handled."

A third devotee Gita, also praised the administration, commenting, "The administration is doing an excellent job. They are managing the crowd so well. The coordination between the teams is seamless, and everything is under control."

While the stampede on Wednesday shook the pilgrims, the authorities have responded with heightened vigilance, improving crowd management systems and ensuring that the devotees' safety remains a top priority.

Many visitors acknowledged that despite the challenges posed by the dense crowd and fog that made visibility a challenge, they felt secure thanks to the effective measures taken by the authorities.

As the Maha Kumbh continues, authorities remain committed to ensuring that the sacred rituals proceed smoothly, and devotees are able to carry out their spiritual obligations safely.

