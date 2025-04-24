Tight security in Madhubani ahead of PM Modi's visit, event scaled down after Pahalgam attack

Patna, April 24 (IANS) Security has been significantly beefed up in Madhubani district as Prime Minister Narendra Modi gears up to address a major rally in Jhanjharpur -- his first public appearance since the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

In the wake of the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, authorities have imposed stringent security measures at the rally venue and its surrounding areas.

Rally attendees will not be allowed to carry water bottles, bags, or personal belongings. Entry will be permitted only after thorough screening, with all participants required to arrive empty-handed.

Security has also been bolstered in other sensitive locations across Bihar, including Rajgir, Bodh Gaya, and Patna, as well as along the Indo-Nepal border.

As a precautionary measure -- and a mark of respect for the victims of the recent attack -- the format of the Prime Minister’s event has been significantly pared down. Organizers have confirmed that there will be no floral welcomes, garlands, or exchange of mementoes. Ceremonial drumming and celebratory music have also been called off. A planned open jeep roadshow featuring PM Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been cancelled. The Prime Minister is expected to arrive, deliver his speech, and leave directly.

Despite the scaled-down protocol, a large crowd has already started gathering at the venue, reflecting strong public interest in the address. The rally carries considerable political significance ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections and is being closely monitored given the heightened security environment.

The Prime Minister’s visit also coincides with the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations. During the program, he will launch developmental initiatives worth Rs 13,480 crore and inaugurate a series of railway projects, including the flagging off of Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat trains.

