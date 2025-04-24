J&K Police bust LeT overground workers' module in Bandipora, four arrested

Srinagar, April 24 (IANS) A module of the overground workers (OGWs) of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, said police on Thursday, adding that four have been arrested.

A police statement said, “Police received credible information that some OGW's affiliated with terrorist outfit LeT have hatched a criminal conspiracy on the directions of their handlers and are seeking a chance to attack Police /Security Forces and non-locals. Acting on this information, Bandipora Police launched a manhunt and special ‘Nakas’ were placed at different places in the district. Accordingly, a joint naka was established by Bandipora Police along with D-Coy 45 Bn (Battalion) CRPF and E-Coy of 13 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) at Kanipora Naidkhai Sumbal."

“During Naka checking, two persons identified as Mohammad Rafiq Khanday, son of Mohammad Afzal Khanday, resident of Khanday Mohalla Watalpira, Banyarai and Mukhtar Ahmad Dar, son of Mohammad Yousuf Dar, resident of Bunpora Mohalla S.K Bala, were apprehended," the statement mentioned.

During the search operation, illegal arms and ammunition were recovered. These included two Chinese Hand Grenades, one 7.62 MM magazine, and 30 rounds of 7.62 MM.

“In this regard, case FIR No.88/2025 under relevant sections of UAPA has been registered in Police Station Sumbal, and further investigation has been started," said officials.

"Moreover, Bandipora Police, along with F-Coy 3rd Bn CRPF and 13 RR Ajas camp, established a joint naka at Sadunara Ajas. During the check, two suspects identified as Rayees Ahmad Dar, son of Sona Ullah Dar, resident of Saderkoot Bala and Mohd Shafi Dar, son of Mohammad Sultan Dar, resident of Banyari, were apprehended," the statement further mentioned.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

A case under the relevant sections of UAPA has been registered in the Police Station Sumbal, and further investigation has been taken up.

“During questioning, arrested terrorist associates admitted to be the OGW network of banned terrorist outfit LeT and were tasked to target police/SF's (security forces) and non-locals in Ajas, Naidkhai Sumbal and its adjacent areas,” police said.

