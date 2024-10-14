Suriya's 'Kanguva' Revolutionizes Indian Cinema with AI Technology

The Indian film industry is on the cusp of a technological revolution, and Suriya's upcoming movie 'Kanguva' is leading the charge. For the first time in Tamil cinema, Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is being used to dub the film in multiple languages.

Producer KE Gnanavel, took to Twitter to reveal that AI technology will be used to dub the film in languages other than Tamil, while Suriya will lend his voice for the Tamil version. This innovative approach has sparked both excitement and concern, as it may potentially impact the livelihoods of dubbing artists.

Scheduled to release on November 14th in over 10 languages, including French, English, and Spanish, 'Kanguva' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Gnanavel, the movie tells the story of a warrior named Kanga.

Suriya will be seen in six different getups, while Bollywood beauty Disha Patani plays the female lead. Bobby Deol essays the role of the villain, supported by Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, and Kovai Sarala in pivotal roles.

The use of AI technology in 'Kanguva' marks a significant milestone in Indian cinema, and its success may pave the way for widespread adoption in the industry.

Will AI-powered dubbing become the new norm? Only time will tell!

