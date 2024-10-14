‘Do Patti’ Trailer Launch: Kajol reveals who the real life 'Singham' is and it’s not Ajay Devgn!

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) At the trailer launch event of her film "Do Patti", Kajol addressed the media with her signature wit, revealing her take on who the real Singham is.

Known for her sharp sense of humour, the actress delivered a hilarious response that left everyone amused. When asked who the real Singham is, Kajol playfully pointed to herself. The video of this moment has gone viral on social media, and even Kriti Sanon was seen giggling.During the event, a journalist asked Kajol who the real Singham is, to which the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actress gestured to herself and jokingly said, “Maine ye bahut baar kaha hai ki asli Singham...(I have said it many times at the event that I am the one and only'real Singham' in life."

Kajol was accompanied by Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh, and writer-producer Kanika Dhillon, among others, at the event. She also shared that she never sought any tips from her actor husband Ajay Devgn while portraying a cop in "Do Patti." Notably, the 'Dilwale' actress is taking on the role of a police officer for the first time in her career. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn is best known for playing police officer Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty’s 'Singham' franchise, and he will be reprising his role as DCP Bajirao Singham in "Singham Again."

Talking about her role as Vidya Jyothi, Kajol shared in a statement, “As an actor, I have always looked forward to roles that allow me to connect with my audience. This being the first time I play a police officer, I can't wait for my fans to see me in this new avatar. Bringing this powerful story to life has been rewarding.” Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, "Do Patti" marks Kriti Sanon’s debut as a producer. The film is set to arrive on Netflix on October 25.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.