VHP leader claims rise in attacks on Hindu festival, in past two decades

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Monday claimed a steady rise in attacks on Hindu festivals over the years and said that in the last two decades, there has been umpteen incidents where they have been targeted, attacked and pelted with stones.

Talking to IANS, Vinod Bansal said, "All the festivals, celebrations or processions of the Hindu community seem to be the target of Jihadi terrorism these days. I don't understand what has happened to them. The way their attacks have increased in the last few decades has forced the Hindu community once again to think about whether they need to make some arrangements for their our self-defence."

"The way these people attack shows their pre-planned plot. Whenever procession passes through Muslim-dominated areas, it comes under attack. Bahraich is not a one-off incident. Such assaults have been happening over the years," he added.

VHP spokesperson further claimed that these types of incidents have increased in many parts of the country.

"These types of communal clashes keep happening in various parts of Uttar Pradesh. Jharkhand and West Bengal are also facing the same issue. It doesn't matter whether it is Durga Puja, Ramnavami, Hanuman Jayanti, Valmiki Jayanti or even our Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti or any Vijayadashmi, they target everything," he asserted.

He further said that it is a matter of concern for the Hindu community.

"I think the Hindu community will have to prepare itself to deal with all such things. However, we do not want such things. They should refrain from doing such things for the welfare," he added.

"We don't believe in such things. But, if they continue to do communal clashes in the future, then the Hindu community will have to think about it," he concluded.

Notably, the tensions escalated after Ram Gopal Mishra, a native of Rehua Mansoor village, who was walking with the group, was shot in Mansoor village's Mahrajganj Bazar. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, one of his family members said. He was shot over the playing of music during a procession.

Apart from Mishra, around a dozen people were injured in the violence. After the incident, multiple Hindu organisations came to the streets demanding stringent action.

