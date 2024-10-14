BJP demands resignations of top Cong leaders accused of land grabbing and corruption

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi has accused several top Congress leaders, including former and current party presidents Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, and other ex-CMs such as Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot, and Bhupesh Baghel, of being involved in land-grabbing and corruption.

Addressing the media here on Monday, he alleged that these leaders have misused their power to usurp land meant for the poor. He cited various cases across states, such as the KIADB land allotment and MUDA scams in Karnataka, and other instances in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Trivedi stated that the return of land allotted to Kharge's family following allegations was not due to a moral awakening but to avoid further humiliation in legal proceedings. He questioned why those returning the land were not resigning on moral grounds and demanded an FIR from the Karnataka government.

He mentioned, “In 2015, a land-grabbing case was filed against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, which dates back to the land allotment in 1986. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is accused of the MUDA scam, and members of Kharge's family are linked to the KIADB land allotment scandal. Similarly, Kamal Nath, the former Congress Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, was implicated, while Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan’s former Chief Minister, has been named in the Bikaner land scam. Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is also under scrutiny. Additionally, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi face allegations in the National Herald case. This clearly means that whether it's the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, former National President, or current National President, the entire top leadership of the Congress appears deeply involved in land-grabbing activities.”

“Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi should tell whether those who are returning the land should not resign on moral grounds. If it is accepted that a mistake has been made, then when will the Karnataka government file an FIR,” he questioned.

He further criticised the silence of Congress and other opposition leaders, accusing them of collectively supporting corruption.

The BJP national spokesperson stated that corruption is an inherent tendency, but now it appears that the position of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is under threat. The decision to return the land allotted to the trust run by Kharge's family, following allegations of misuse, is clear evidence of land-grabbing through the abuse of power at the highest levels in Karnataka.

In response to a question on the Bahraich incident, he said that such incidents are part of a larger conspiracy to weaken India. “The people of the country should think about this,” he said.

He also strongly criticised Sanjay Raut's statement on Baba Siddique’s murder and reminded him how Balasaheb Thackeray had taken a tough stand against the underworld in the 90s but today he is standing with those who support the underworld. Raut had claimed that Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster lodged in the state's Sabarmati jail, had assumed responsibility for the sensational crime.

