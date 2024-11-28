Jayam Ravi and Wife Aarti Ravi Call Off Divorce, Set to Reunite?

Kollywood actor Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti may be reuniting as they had announced their separation some time back. It has been reported that the couple attended a counselling session in a family court in Chennai, where they were told to reconsider their decision to separate.

The couple, married for over 15 years, had announced their separation in September this year. However, it seems that they may be having a change of heart. According to sources, Jayam Ravi and Aarti had a positive discussion during the counselling session and may be willing to give their marriage another chance.

Also read: Jayam Ravi and wife Aarti Ravi - Old Pics

It was a shocking surprise to fans and friends of the couple who were left stunned after the news broke earlier this year that the couple had separated. It would appear that the couple might be open to trying again and working on their marriage.

Also read: Game Changer Movie HD Photos

It remains to be seen if Jayam Ravi and Aarti are going to be back together or not. But surely, it has brought a ray of hope to the fans who are expecting the couple to get through this and be even stronger on the other end.

Also read: Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Konidela Reacts to Viral Fan-Made Video.