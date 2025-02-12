Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan: Separation Rumors Spark After Cryptic Post

Mumbai: Bollywood’s beloved couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, are once again in the spotlight—this time not just for the shocking incident at their Bandra residence but also for growing speculation about their marriage.

Just weeks after Saif was brutally stabbed during an attempted robbery at their home, rumors of trouble in their relationship have surfaced. The speculation gained momentum when Kareena posted a cryptic message on Instagram, addressing marriage, divorce, and life’s unpredictable challenges.

Her post read, “You’ll never truly understand marriages, divorces, anxieties, childbirth, death of a loved one, parenting… until it actually happens to you. Theories and assumptions of situations in life are not realities. You think you are smarter than most until life humbles you when it’s your turn.”

This emotional message left fans puzzled, fueling discussions online about the state of their marriage. Many wondered if the couple was going through a rough patch.

Saif’s attack on January 16 had already sent shockwaves through the film industry and his fanbase. The actor sustained six stab wounds and had to undergo surgery before being discharged three days later. Kareena, deeply concerned for their family’s security, has been a pillar of strength through the ordeal.

The couple, who fell in love on the sets of Tashan, have experienced several ups and downs over the years. They tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in a grand ceremony and are proud parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

As speculation continues, fans are eagerly awaiting an official statement from the couple to address the rumors surrounding their marriage.