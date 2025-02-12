Farhan Akhtar: ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ is a story that demonstrates how no dream is too big if you work hard

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film “Superboys of Malegaon” unveiled the trailer on Wednesday. The producer Farhan Akhtar said that it is a heartwarming story that demonstrates how no dream is too big if you work hard.

The trailer of Superboys of Malegaon, which is set to release in theatres on February 28, showcases a heartwarming journey of dreams, resilience, and cinematic magic. It introduces Nasir Shaikh, a dreamer from the small town of Malegaon, where movies provide an escape from the grind of daily life. Inspired by these movies, he sets out to transform Malegaon into Bollywood. Together, they embark on a mission to create a movie for the people of Malegaon.

The film features a highly talented and versatile ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles

Inspired by a true story, Superboys of Malegaon, weaves a compelling narrative brought to life through powerful performances. It is an uplifting tale of friendship, perseverance, and the magic of cinema.

“As filmmakers, our goal has always been to create meaningful films that resonate not only with audiences in India but also with people around the world,” said Farhan Akhtar, producer, Excel Entertainment.

“Superboys of Malegaon is a heartwarming story that demonstrates how no dream is too big if you work hard enough to make it come true. We are thrilled to have collaborated with Amazon MGM Studios to bring this incredible project to life. From its journey through international film festivals and screenings to its upcoming theatrical release, Superboys of Malegaon celebrates the power of storytelling to unite people across the world.”

Zoya Akhtar, Producer, Tiger Baby said that the story celebrates the human need to “create art no matter what the circumstances are and the love that Superboys has received at various global screenings just reaffirms how universal that feeling is.”

Ritesh Sidhwani, producer, Excel Entertainment, shared that Superboys of Malegaon is a celebration of dreams and resilience—universal emotions that everyone can relate to.

“We are excited to collaborate with Amazon MGM Studios to bring this inspiring story to theatres. We hope the film resonates deeply with the audience and touches millions of hearts. This story is a powerful reminder of the limitless potential of hope, creativity, and the human spirit.”

Reema Kagti, Director and Producer, Tiger Baby added: "Superboys of Malegaon is a story about power of the underdog and the magic of cinema. The film is not just about the origins of Malegaon filmmaking; it’s about the dreams, the young filmmakers and their town built along the way.”

“We are excited to bring this unique story to the big screen, one that is inspired by the incredible journey of people who created magic with limited resources, but endless dreams and determination.”

