US conducts fresh airstrikes on Yemen

Sanaa, April 13 (IANS) The US military carried out 10 airstrikes across northern Yemen, targeting multiple locations.

The strikes reportedly hit Al-Salem district in northern Saada province, Al-Munira district in western Hodeidah province, and the Vocational Institute in Al-Sawma'ah district of central Al-Bayda province on late Saturday night, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

No casualties have been reported so far. On Friday, the US Central Command said on X that its operations against Houthis are continuing.

The United States resumed its air campaign against Houthi forces on March 15, stating that the strikes were aimed at deterring the group from launching attacks against Israeli and US naval assets in the Red Sea.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, said they would halt their operations if Israel ends its offensive in Gaza and permits the delivery of critical humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Thursday the death toll from US airstrikes on the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah has risen to 14, with 15 others wounded, Houthi-controlled health authorities reported.

The majority of the victims were women and children, they said, adding that the death toll increased after the badly injured died in the hospital.

The tragedy occurred when US military warplanes struck homes in the Amin Muqbil residential neighbourhood, according to health authorities and local residents, who also shared video footage on social media following the airstrikes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.