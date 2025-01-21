'Kesari Veer: Legend Of Somnath': Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi's next ANNOUNCED

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi have come together for the much-anticipated biopic, "Kesari Veer: Legend Of Somnath". While the reports of the film have been doing rounds for some time now, the makers recently made an official announcement.

Touted to be a historical drama, the film pays tribute to the unsung warriors who fought bravely to defend the famous Somnath temple back in the 14th century. After the temple was surrounded from three sides, Veer Hamirji Gohil, with his warriors held the fort for about ten days before Veer Hamirji was martyred.

Streamlined by Sooraj Pancholi, the project will see him in the role of Veer Hamirji Gohil. On the other hand, Vivek Oberoi has been roped in as the antagonist in the movie. He will play the head soldier of the Tughlaq dynasty, who comes to loot the temple and convert Hindus into Muslims. Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty will portray a character who helps save the temple, alongside Veer Hamirji Gohil.

As a part of his preparation for the role, Sooraj Pancholi mastered skills such as sword-fighting and horse riding, adding authenticity to his role.

Furthermore, if the reports are to be believed, Sooraj Pancholi also quit eating non-vegetarian food as "Kesari Veer: Legend Of Somnath" is connected to the famous Somnath temple.

The biopic will also feature a couple of high-octane action sequences. The film has been shot on opulent sets, recreating palaces to amplify its theme and add depth to its grandeur.

The film has been made under the direction of Prince Dhiman, known for projects such as Konman and Forever Whim. Kanu Chauhan has financed the movie under the banner of Chauhan Studios.

"Kesari Veer: Legend Of Somnath" will see Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi sharing screen for the first time. Aside from the stellar trio, the movie will also star Akanksha Sharma in a significant role.

