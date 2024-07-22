TGSRTC gearing up to fill 10,000 vacancies

Hyderabad: The state-owned Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will hold a recruitment drive to fill 10,000 vacancies soon, Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar said in a review meeting held at Bus Bhavan.

Beginning 2024, about 2,000 employees retire from RTC service every year, therefore, the state government has decided to recruit 10,000 staff over a period of five years. The previous government has raised the retirement age of employees from 58 to 60 years, zero retirements were recorded between 2020 and 2021.

The retirement process resumed with 2,325 employees leaving the service in 2022. This year 2,196 staff will retire, 1,859 in 2025, 2001 in 2026 and 1,927 employees are expected to retire from RTC services in 2027. If we consider these statistics, over 10,000 staff will retire from transport services by 2029.

The Transport minister further said following the recommendations of MLAs and Cabinet Ministers, the Corporation has decided to run additional buses to villages which would require additional support staff.

