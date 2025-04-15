Telangana RTC Jobs: 3038 Posts To Be Filled By TGSRTC

TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar has announced that 3,038 new posts will soon be filled in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation. He said the state government has approved the recruitment and an official notification will be issued shortly.

Speaking at Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at RTC Kala Bhavan, Baglingampalli on Monday, Sajjanar said that the new recruitment will reduce the workload on existing employees and improve public transport services.

He also emphasized that Scheduled Caste (SC) categorization will be strictly followed in the recruitment process, ensuring fair representation under the government's reservation rules.

Paying tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Sajjanar said that the RTC has been introducing new and innovative programs over the past three and a half years, inspired by Ambedkar’s vision. He assured that the corporation will continue working with the same ideals in the future.

“Now that we have official permission, we will complete the recruitment process as quickly as possible,” he said.

This move is expected to benefit thousands of unemployed youth in Telangana and strengthen the efficiency of the RTC workforce