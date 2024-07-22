Telangana Heavy Rains: 2 Die, Yellow Alert Issued In 9 Dists

Hyderabad: With the incessant rainfall over the weekend, several rivers and rivulets including Godavari River are overflowing in Telangana. The Godavari River has breached the first danger mark raising concerns among the residents living in the low-lying areas along the river. The heavy rainfall has also affected the production of coal in Singareni mines. The daily coal production has drastically reduced from 2.1 lakh tonnes to 90,000 tonnes per day.

The water level in the river was recorded 34 feet at Bhadrachalam on Saturday which rose to 43 feet by Sunday evening which is considered as the first danger mark. The first such alert was sounded by the Bhadrachalam Collector Jitesh V Patil. Due to continuous rains and inflows from upstream, the water level in the river has reached 44.8 feet, just a little over 3 feet to touch the second danger mark.

The heavy rains over the past 3 days have brought life to standstill in Bhadrachalam district. Several bathing platforms along the river have submerged. Four villages were cut off due to increasing flood water in Etha Vagu stream in Charla mandal. Similarly, Sita Vagu and Gubbala Mangu Vagu are also overflowing due to flood water.

The overflowing streams have brought the road transport from Bhadrachalam to Chhattisgarh and Odisha to a halt as the road has submerged near Chatti village. National Highway 163 is also filled with flood water at Tekulagudem.

Two persons have died in rain-related incidents in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. As per reports, Pantangi Lakshmaiah (55), hailing from Lenkalagadda village of Palimela mandal, had got wet due to rains and died of a seasonal flu. Earlier, a 22-year-old man, a resident of Bopparikunta in Utnuru Mandal of Adilabad district drowned into a stream. He fell down while crossing the check dam near Gangapur on Saturday night.

The latest weather forecast has predicted more rains in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts till Wednesday.

Several rivers are overflowing in erstwhile Warangal district and communication has been snapped with nearly 20 villages in Mulugu district. The water level in Godavari River in Ethurunagaram mandal is close to the first danger mark. The rains have also wreaked havoc in Bhupalpally as the road transport to agency villages has snapped with 15 villages. An under construction bridge bypass road over a stream in Gorikottapalli mandal was washed away by the flood waters.

Also Read: Heavy Rains: Godavari Flow Crosses Danger Level, Flood Alert Issued

