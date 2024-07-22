Sumbul Touqeer is focusing on 'enhancing my improvisation abilities'

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actress Sumbul Touqeer shared that learning is a continuous process and essential to her career, and she is currently focused on enhancing her improvisation abilities and understanding character psychology better.

Sumbul, who stars in 'Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon', said: "I make it a priority to learn from every experience and seek mentorships to improve my skills. Currently, I'm focusing on enhancing my improvisation abilities and understanding character psychology better."

"These skills help me perform better and stay flexible for different roles and challenges in the industry," she added.

Sumbul feels it’s important to be social in the entertainment industry, as it helps build new connections and contacts. She believes that it is equally important to acknowledge these connections.

The actress said: "Networking and relationships are very important in the entertainment industry. They lead to new opportunities and learning. I build my connections when I attend events, keeping genuine relationships with colleagues and supporting their projects. I feel it's not just about making contacts but also about acknowledging relationships."

Sumbul also stressed that being adaptable is essential in the entertainment industry, as things change quickly.

“I want to stay open to new ideas, constantly improve my skills, and take on different roles and challenges. I know that setbacks are part of the journey, but I see them as chances to learn and grow. I feel that by staying strong and keeping my goals and beliefs in mind, I can bounce back stronger,” she said.

The entertainment industry is very competitive, and Sumbul agrees with that.

The actress added: “Staying relevant can be tough. So I focus on the quality of my work rather than the pressure to always be in the spotlight. I want to build a lasting career for myself by doing good work and taking on meaningful projects. At the end, I feel it's all about being real, staying ambitious, and letting my work talk."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.