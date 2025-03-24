Telangana RTA to Implement VLTDs and Panic Buttons for Women’s Safety in Public Transport Vehicles

Hyderabad is set to introduce a new safety system for all transportation vehicles, including private buses, cabs, taxis, and national permit vehicles. The Telangana State Road Transport Authority (RTA) is rolling out the installation of Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs) in nearly two lakh vehicles. The system will help monitor vehicle movement more closely and ensure safety, especially for women passengers.

As part of the initiative, each vehicle will also be equipped with a panic button. This feature is aimed at providing quick assistance in case of emergencies, especially concerning women’s safety. The decision to implement these safety measures comes in response to several recent incidents of sexual violence on private transport buses. For example, a bus helper sexually assaulted a female passenger last year while she was traveling to Samarlakota in Andhra Pradesh. In another troubling incident in July 2024, two private bus drivers assaulted a 26-year-old woman traveling from Nirmal to Prakasam district via Hyderabad.

C Ramesh, the joint transport commissioner, explained that the panic buttons would be directly linked to the police control room and RTA’s own center for immediate response during emergencies. These measures, which include the installation of VLTDs and panic buttons, will be mandatory for both existing and new vehicles operating in Hyderabad. The goal is to create a safer environment for female passengers, especially when traveling alone or during late hours.

RTA officials revealed that they are currently in discussions with agencies that supply VLTD devices, and they are waiting for approval from the Centre to begin installation. A monitoring facility will also be set up at RTA’s headquarters in Khairatabad to track vehicle movement and respond quickly in case of emergencies. If a vehicle fails to comply with the new rules, it will be impounded, and penalties will be imposed.

Several other states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Odisha, have already implemented similar systems. The RTA has also requested financial support from both the central and state governments to fund this project.

In 2019, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued a directive requiring all public service vehicles registered after 2019 to be equipped with VLTDs and panic buttons, along with setting up monitoring centers to track their movements. TSRTC has already implemented a vehicle tracking system for its fleet of 9,500 buses.