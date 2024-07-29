Implement UCC as early as possible, says Rajasthan BJP MLA

Jaipur, July 29 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya has said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should be taken up and implemented as early as possible.

Even though various BJP leaders and state Ministers have been talking about the UCC, the Rajasthan government has yet to take up the issue. Some time ago, state Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary said that the state government was planning to introduce the UCC Bill in the Assembly much like Uttarakhand. However, no step has been taken by the Bhajanlal government so far.

Acharya, the BJP MLA, who is known for taking up issues concerning the majority community, demanded that 'one country and one law' should be implemented soon. "We have been demanding 'one country and one law' and am confident it will be implemented soon. I have raised this demand before the Central government also on my behalf."

While speaking to the media here on alleged reports that Kanwariyas in Jhunjhunu were beaten by police, he said that any kind of indecent behaviour with Kanwariyas will not be tolerated.

He said that the matter would be investigated without any bias, and if any officers were involved, they would also be suspended.

The police reportedly attacked Kanwariyas with sticks on Sunday night as there was a heavy rush in Lohargal Dham.

Acharya said that he had received a video on social media regarding this incident. "However, such acts will not be tolerated. At this point, things are not yet clear on the case," he added.

The BJP MLA further said that the mafias were flourishing during the Congress rule. But as soon as the BJP came to power, their actions were checked. "Now, the rule of mafias is over, and that's why they are threatening the Chief Minister. Our CM has ended the rule of the mafia who were flourishing in the state under Congress' rule. So now those inside jails are frightened and hence they are threatening the CM," he said

It needs to be mentioned here that the CM Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday was threatened by miscreants from jail on Sunday.

The BJP MLA further said that their threats are not going to have any effect.

Balmukund Acharya further praised the inclusion of the dates marking the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K and observing the Savarkar Jayanti in Rajasthan schools.

