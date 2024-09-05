September 5 - September 7: Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad; save the helpline numbers!

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert in various parts of Hyderabad. The government warned the public to stay in safe places to avoid danger or injury. In case of emergency, the government provided helpline numbers 040-21111111 or 9000113667 that redirected you to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

According to the IMD report, there is a high chance that various places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will witness heavy rainfall for a few days. In Hyderabad, three heavy rains hit the city yesterday night from 11 to early morning.

