September 5 Rainfall Alert: School Holiday in These Districts

In the wake of incessant rains and flooding in the region, the Deputy Educational Officer Subbarao announced that all government and private schools in flood-hit NTR and Krishna districts will remain closed on September 5, Thursday. The decision was made in light of instructions from the district collectors.

This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety of students and staff amid adverse weather conditions. An "Orange Alert" was sounded for both the districts following which the state government had kept educational institutions closed in the NTR and Krishna districts.

The heavy rain has led to extensive flooding, damaging infrastructure and crops, and claiming several lives in the Telugu state. Roads, rail tracks, and farmlands remain submerged, while residents struggle to access daily essentials.