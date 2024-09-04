Is NTR’s ‘Devara’ song COPIED from THIS movie?

Hours after the makers of the Jr. NTR-starrer’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ dropped the third single titled “Daavudi” from the upcoming action drama, the peppy number has become a hot topic of discussion on social media for an entirely different reason.

The just released song has found itself in the middle of plagiarism allegations. Some viewers have drawn comparisons to the song 'Halamiti Habibo' from the movie 'Beast', claiming similarities in the dance steps performed by NTR.

It is pertinent to note that Anirudh Ravichander, who composed the music for 'Beast', is also the music director for 'Devara'. While some fans are expressing concerns over the originality of the “Daavudi” track, others are thrilled with NTR's dance performance in the new song.

The peppy number has been choreographed by Sekhar VJ. The lyrics were written by Kausar Munir and has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

What are your thoughts on this comparison? Do you see any similarities, or do you think it's a unique composition?