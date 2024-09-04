Man Of Masses NTR's Devara Third Single "Daavudi" Video Song Out Now

A day after teasing the fans with a steamy poster for new song Daavudi from Devara: Part 1, the makers dropped the energetic and electrifying dance number titled "Daavudi” on Wednesday.

NTR’s graceful dance moves are a treat to watch and the "Daavudi" song beats deliver what fans expect, setting the stage on fire. Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning, and her beautiful expressions and energetic moves make this video song repeat-worthy. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor share electrifying chemistry, and Sekhar Master's choreography adds to the magic.

This third single video song from the album meets everyone’s expectations. Anirudh has scored groovy beats that will make everyone move. The song has become an instant chartbuster and raises expectations for the rest of the album.

Adding to the song's charm is the incredible lineup of vocal talent. The Telugu, Hindi and Kannada versions features the energetic voices of Nakash Aziz and Akasa. In Tamil and Malayalam, Nakash Aziz and Ramya Behara bring their magic to the track, making this song a truly pan-Indian experience.

With the chartbusters "Fear Song" and "Chuttamalle," expectations for the album have soared to new heights. Composer Anirudh Ravichander is also raising the hype with his tweets. He is truly a phenomenal composer when it comes to scoring catchy dance numbers with peppy beats.

The lyrics have been penned by some of the most renowned lyricists: Saraswati Putra Ramajogayya Sastry in Telugu, Vignesh Shivn in Tamil, Kausar Munir in Hindi, Varadharaj Chikkballapura in Kannada and Mankombu Gopalakrishna in Malayalam, each bringing their own poetic flair to the track.

Man of masses NTR-starrer Devara Part:1 is directed by the masterful Koratala Siva. This movie promises to be a global spectacle. Devara is a highly anticipated film presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram while it is bankrolled under the banner of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K are the producers. Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor is cast as the leading lady, while another Bollywood star, Saif Ali Khan, is set to entertain in a key role.

This high-octane action saga, being crafted as a two-part cinematic experience, has set the release date for its first installment, "Devara: Part 1," on September 27th in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. NTR plays the title role in "Devara," with Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain in key roles. Sreekar Prasad is handling the editing works, R. Rathnavelu is acting as the cinematographer, and Sabu Cyril is the production designer.