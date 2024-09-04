‘We aim to break Paris Paralympics record at Los Angeles 2028’: Silver medallist Suhas LY

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) The Indian contingent has achieved its best medal haul at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, improving on the record of 19 medals set at Tokyo three years back. The nation has already won 20 medals so far with four days left to go in the event.

Coming fresh off his second consecutive silver medal at in Paris, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj spoke to IANS and claimed that the aim will be to break the records set this year in the next edition in Los Angeles in 2028.

“We had 19 medals in Tokyo and have already won 20 this time and hopefully we win five more medals. The aim is to always do better, just like we have bettered Tokyo’s record in Paris, the aim will be to better our Paris Paralympics medal tally at the Los Angeles 2024 Paralympics. I hope that awareness amongst our youth in regards to the Paralympics keeps increasing,” Suhas told IANS.

Amongst the 20 medals, the Indian Para-Badminton squad has secured five medals with one gold, two silver, and two bronze. The team flew back to India on Monday and was facilitated at an event in the Capital by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Alongside Yathiraj, Thulasimathi Murugesan also secured a silver medal in her category and stated that returning to India has made her feel like a celebrity.

“It feels so great and I’m very proud to win a medal in my first Paralympics. It was my dream to take part in the event and to win a medal makes it even sweeter. I have noted the mistakes I’ve made and I will work on them and aim for gold next time. It is great being back home, I feel like I’ve achieved celebrity status,” Thulasimathi told IANS.

