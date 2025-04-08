Pawan Kalyan's son suffers burns in Singapore school fire

Amaravati, April 8 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's younger son Mark Shankar suffered burns in a fire at a school in Singapore where he was studying.

According to Jana Sena Party, headed by Pawan Kalyan, seven-year-old Shankar suffered burns in his hands and legs in the incident. He also faced complications from smoke inhalation and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, who was on a visit to Alluri Seetharamaraju district, received the news. He will cut short his visit to the district to rush to Singapore. According to Jana Sena, the party leaders suggested that the Deputy Chief Minister leave for Singapore.

Pawan Kalyan, however, told them that he had promised the tribals on Monday that he would visit Kuridi village near Araku, and hence he would visit the village and know about their problems. He also stated that since arrangements have been made for the inauguration of development programmes, he would complete them before leaving for Singapore.

Jana Sena leaders said that after completing his tour of the tribal region, Pawan Kalyan will reach Visakhapatnam and leave for Singapore.

Shankar was born to Pawan Kalyan from his third wife, Anna Lezhneva, in 2017. He is the youngest of the actor's four children.

The actor-politician has a son, Akira and a daughter, Aadhva, from his second wife, Renu Desai, whom he divorced in 2012.

Pawan Kalyan has a daughter Polena and son Mark Shankar from Anna Lezhneva, a Russian citizen he married in 2013.

Meanwhile, State Education and Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh said he was shocked to hear about the fire accident at a school in Singapore in which Pawan Kalyan's son Shankar sustained burns.

"Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. Strength and prayers to the family during this tough time," Lokesh posted on 'X'.

