Jindal Global Law School triumphs at Finland Arbitration Institute Helsinki vis Pre-Moot 2025

Sonipat, April 8 (IANS) Students representing Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) emerged as winners of the prestigious Finland Arbitration Institute (FAI) Helsinki Vis Pre-Moot 2025. The competition was part of the 32nd Willem C. Vis International Commercial Arbitration Moot.

The JGLS team, comprised of Nakul Rai Khurana, Aaditya Abraham, and Malvika Sethi and supported by Akshath Indusekhar, Aamir Kapadia, and Sriram Arunachalam, competed against 26 other teams to win the grand finale against Bucerius Law School, Germany.

Congratulating the team Prof (Dr) C. Rajkumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor JGU, and the Dean of JGLS, said, “The victory of our students in the prestigious Helsinki Vis Pre-Moot 2025 is a testimony to the mooting culture in JGLS. Mooting is training in advocacy, which JGLS takes seriously. Students are trained and coached by faculty members who are subject matter experts. In a residential university like JGU, studies, training, and practice for moots often go late into the night. I congratulate the students who have bagged one of the most prestigious titles in mooting, and their faculty coaches, and members of the JGLS Moot Court Society for their invaluable support. JGLS continues to be at the forefront of legal education and providing training in advocacy. It fosters a culture of excellence and international competitiveness among its students. The University looks forward to supporting its students in their upcoming challenges and celebrating their future successes”.

Prof (Dr) Sreejith S.G., Executive Dean of JGLS observed, “Winning a moot court competition is not just about winning arguments, rather it signifies that there has been a convergence of many qualities, skills, and values, e.g., logic, reason, knowledge, ethics, teamwork, and professionalism, at the given point in time. It takes industry, patience, endurance, and synergy to win a mooting competition. That the students of JGLS have won this prestigious competition is the stark testimony that they have all of the above said attributes and have taken the necessary efforts to invoke them. Kudos to the champions!"

Prof Anjali Chawla, Faculty Director of Moot Court, expressed immense pride in the team's accomplishment, stating, “I am incredibly proud of our students. They have worked tirelessly, and we could not have hoped for a better outcome. Their dedication and commitment are a testament to the values of perseverance and excellence that JGLS upholds. These students are truly the pride of the JGLS Moot Court Society. I also thank the efforts of the coach, Shubh Jaiswal in extending necessary help and support to the students”.

The Helsinki Pre-Moot will be followed by the 32nd Willem C. Vis International Commercial Moot in Vienna and Hong Kong.

