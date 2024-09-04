September 5 Heavy Rains Alert: Holiday for Schools Likely

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange signal for two districts and a yellow notice for ten districts on Thursday, September 5, 2024, indicating that rain is expected to return in Telangana.

According to the IMD bulletin, heavy to hefty rainfall (orange alert) is expected in specific parts of the districts of Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu. In the meantime, isolated areas in the districts of Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Bhadradri Kothagudem are expected to see severe rain (yellow warning).

September 5 rain alert for Telangana!

It is expected that Hyderabad and the nearby areas will have mostly cloudy skies for the next 24 hours. "In the city, light to moderate rain or thundershowers with strong winds are likely." The warning also stated that the maximum and minimum temperatures shown will be roughly 28°C and 23°C, respectively.

