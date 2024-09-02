September 5: Another Cyclone to hit AP, Heavy Rains Forecast

Due to the ongoing heavy rains, the people of Andhra Pradesh, already facing difficulties, have received another warning from the Meteorological Department. The Visakhapatnam Weather Office has indicated that a new low-pressure system is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on the 5th of this month, which could lead to heavy rainfall in the coastal districts.

The Meteorological Department further mentioned that the low-pressure system forming on September 5th may gradually intensify into a cyclonic storm. Once strengthened into a cyclone, it is expected to make landfall between North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha. Consequently, the areas along the coastal belt are likely to experience heavy rains again.

Meanwhile, due to the recent downpours, the Krishna River has swelled and is flowing in a fierce state. The Prakasam Barrage is witnessing a record flood flow, causing waterlogging in Vijayawada. With floodwaters entering homes, residents are facing severe hardships. Locals have expressed their anguish over the lack of drinking water and food. They are criticizing the government's inaction, stating that no assistance has been provided so far. On the other hand, reports indicate that 15 people have lost their lives due to the recent floods.