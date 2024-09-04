AP in Danger Zone! New Cyclone Warning Issued!

The IMD Amaravati has declared that a new low-pressure region could appear in West Central and the surrounding Northwest Bay of Bengal by September 5, leading to a cyclone, even though people are still fighting to escape the floodwaters in Vijayawada and Guntur.

According to the IMD report, on Tuesday, high surface winds could reach 30 to 40 Kmph in certain areas across the coastal regions of north and south Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema. According to the reports, thunderstorms are expected to start on Wednesday and last until September 5.

