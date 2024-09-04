AP and Telangana floods: Residents starve for 48 hours!

Vijayawada is the most affected place due to floods in Andhra Pradesh, which were caused by the continuous rains from September 2. Though the government has provided aid and essential supplies through helicopter, the victims have been starving for 48 hours.

The Vijayawada residents are expressing their struggles without food and water as the rescue team has yet to reach them. NDRF staff and local authorities are now distributing food packets, water bottles, and other necessities to Vijayawada's flood-affected areas using drones and helicopters. Relief operations are coordinated by ministers and officials, who relocate 43,417 residents to rehabilitation centres and set up 197 medical camps.

In Telangana, heavy rains have submerged the villages and damaged the pipelines that provide drinking water. As a result, many areas need clean drinking water or electricity. Nearly 6,000 homes in six districts have unexpectedly lost the supply of drinking water over the past several days; many of them had to survive on cooked bore water when their supplies ran out.

As the supply was being restored, 1,700 habitations remained without access to potable water until Tuesday. Until the supply of potable water restarts, the health department and Mission Bhagiratha authorities have advised villagers to drink cooked bore water.

