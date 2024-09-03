September 4: Schools and Colleges Likely Closed in Telangana and AP

In Telugu, the heavy rains have resulted in severe waterlogging. AP and Telangana state's elementary and secondary schools have all been closed as a precaution on September 3. Because of the severe rain, the authorities initially declared that schools would be cancelled on Monday and continued to Tuesday. However, it is anticipated that schools will be closed for the next few days or until September 4. Authorities are reportedly preparing to release a notification to parents, schools, and kids.

The Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, has announced that the respective district collectors will make on schools and colleges. Schools and colleges in Khammam, Warangal and Mahabubabad are closed on Tuesday and are likely to close on September 4. In Andhra Pradesh, collectors from various cities like Guntur and Vijayawada declared holidays today, and there is no other announcement for tomorrow. The reports say that all educational institutions in affected areas are likely to remain closed tomorrow.

