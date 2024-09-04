Iran summons UK diplomat over sanctions imposed by London

Tehran, Sep 4 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned the British charge d'affaires in response to the UK's recent sanctions on three Iranian individuals and one entity.

According to a ministry statement on Tuesday, the diplomat was summoned by Majid Nili Ahmadabadi, the ministry's director for Western European nations, following London's announcement on Monday that it had imposed sanctions on Hamid Fazeli, Behnam Shahriari, Abdolfatah Ahvazian, and Unit 700 of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reports Xinhua news agency.

The British government accused these individuals and the entity of supporting activities aimed at destabilising Israel, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, Britain, and other nations.

During the meeting, Ahmadabadi condemned the sanctions, asserting they conflicted with the new British government's purported policies of engagement and cooperation.

The Iranian diplomat also criticised Britain for its support of Israel's actions against Palestinians and its backing of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming these contributed to regional instability.

The statement noted that the UK charge d'affaires said Iran's concerns would be conveyed to the British government.

