September 4: Holidays for schools in these districts of AP and Telangana!

Due to heavy rains and floods, the state governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have declared holidays on September 4 for the affected districts. In Andhra Pradesh, private and public schools in West Godavari and Konaseema districts are closed today. It is reported that schools in the NTR district have already been given a holiday.

In Telangana, public and private schools in Khammam have been declared closed, as this district has been the most severely affected by the floods. Residents of other districts are demanding that schools be closed due to the unexpected threat. The government still needs to make an official announcement.

