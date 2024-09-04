US Open: Fritz battles past Zverev for maiden Grand Slam SF

New York, Sep 4 (IANS) Taylor Fritz claimed a 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) victory over No. 4 seed and 2020 US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev of Germany to clinch his first-ever semifinal appearance at a major in his 33rd career Grand Slam appearance.

Before Tuesday night, Fritz had lost each of his four quarterfinal matches at a major, all coming since the start of 2022.

I feel amazing. I’ve had a lot of looks at quarterfinals over the past couple of years. Today felt different. I really felt like it was my time to take it a step further, and it’s only fitting that I’m doing it here on this court at the Open in front of this crowd," Fritz was quoted by US Open website.

It is the second time this Grand Slam season that Fritz has gotten the better of the German, as the American came back from two sets down to defeat Zverev in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon.

There has not been an all-American semifinal at a major since Andre Agassi and Robby Ginepri battled through a five-setter inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2005.

Compatriot Frances Tiafoe has the opportunity to join the last four at this year’s US Open—and take on Fritz—if he were to defeat No. 9 seed Grigor Dimitrov, ensuring that the America will be represented in the men’s final for the first time since 2006 (Andy Roddick).

If it's Foe, that's going to be a lot of fun, and that's going to be just electric," said Fritz about the prospect of playing Tiafoe in the semifinals. "I think that would be awesome for the fans, as well, to be guaranteed that one of us is going to be going to the finals."

By levelling his ATP Head-to-Head series with Zverev at 5-5, Fritz also boosted his chances of reaching the ATP Finals for the second time. The American has risen above Stefanos Tsitsipas into 11th in the ATP Live Race To Turin after defeating Zverev, and he could rise as high as sixth by lifting the title in New York, according to ATP.

