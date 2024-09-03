September 4: Holiday declared for schools and colleges in AP!

Sep 03, 2024, 19:30 IST
The government of Andhra Pradesh has declared September 4 as a holiday for schools and colleges in the NTR districts due to continuous heavy rainfall. The weather service has issued a red alert, warning of significant rainfall in many areas across the Telugu states.

In Guntur, the district collector had already declared a holiday for today. As a result, both private and public schools in the NTR districts will remain closed tomorrow. However, no holiday announcement has been made for schools in Telangana.

