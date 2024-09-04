September 5: Holiday for schools and colleges tomorrow!

While people in Vijayawada and Guntur are still battling to escape the floodwaters, the IMD Amaravati has declared that by September 5, a new low-pressure could emerge in West Central and the region surrounding the Northwest Bay of Bengal, leading to a cyclone.

Though the IMD issued the cyclone danger alert, the government has not made any announcement regarding the holidays for schools and colleges. The report says that the cyclone may hit tomorrow with heavy rains for a few days. Today, schools are closed in NTR, Konaseema and West Godavari districts due to floods. The official announcement regarding the holiday on September 5 has yet to be made.

