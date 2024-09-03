September 2024: Holidays list for schools and colleges!

In India, September is a month filled with religious and cultural events. As the first week of September draws to a close, we look at the calendar of holidays that fall within the month, including both national holidays and state-specific celebrations. 

September 7 - Vinayaka Chaturthi - All over India

September 8 - Sunday -  All over India 

September 13 - Ramdev Jayanti -  Rajasthan

September 14 - Second Saturday / Onam - All over India / Kerala

September 15 -  Sunday - All over India

September 16 -  Eid e Milad (Monday) - All over India

September 17 -  Indra Jatra (Tuesday) - Sikkim

September 18 -  Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti (Wednesday) - Kerala

September 21 - Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi (Saturday) - Kerala

September 23 - Heroes’ Martyrdom Day (Monday) - Haryana

