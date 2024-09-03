September 2024: Holidays list for schools and colleges!
In India, September is a month filled with religious and cultural events. As the first week of September draws to a close, we look at the calendar of holidays that fall within the month, including both national holidays and state-specific celebrations.
September 7 - Vinayaka Chaturthi - All over India
September 8 - Sunday - All over India
September 13 - Ramdev Jayanti - Rajasthan
September 14 - Second Saturday / Onam - All over India / Kerala
September 15 - Sunday - All over India
September 16 - Eid e Milad (Monday) - All over India
September 17 - Indra Jatra (Tuesday) - Sikkim
September 18 - Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti (Wednesday) - Kerala
September 21 - Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi (Saturday) - Kerala
September 23 - Heroes’ Martyrdom Day (Monday) - Haryana
