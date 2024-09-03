September 4 is a Bank holiday; here is why!

Wednesday is going to be a bank holiday. On September 4, 2024, banks in both the public and private sectors will close. All Indian banks, both public and private, would be closed for a total of 15 days during this September. In addition, all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays are holidays. Currently, Wednesday is the day that banks close.

In Assam, people will celebrate this day. Today marks the anniversary of Srimanta Shankardev's passing. He was a great saint, poet, dramatist, and social reformer; he headed the Assamese Bhakti movement and spread Vaishnavism. In Assam, people commemorate the date of his disappearance with regard and respect. As a result, on Wednesday, September 4, banks in Assam will be closed.

September 4 (Wednesday): Tribhuvan Tithi (Tithi of Srimanta Sankardev); banks will remain closed in Assam.

September 7 (Saturday): Ganesh Chaturthi; banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Goa.

September 8 (Sunday): Banks will remain closed in all states.

September 14 (Saturday): Karma Puja/First Onam; banks will remain closed in Kerala and Jharkhand. As it is the second Saturday, banks will also remain closed in all states.

September 15 (Sunday): Banks will remain closed in all states.

September 16 (Monday): Milad-un-Nabi: Banks will remain closed in several states.

September 17 (Tuesday): Indrajatra/Milad-un-Nabi; Banks will remain closed in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh.

September 18 (Wednesday): Pang-Lhabsol: Banks will remain closed in Sikkim.

September 20 (Friday): The day after Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

September 21 (Saturday): Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day; Banks will remain closed in Kerala.

September 22 (Sunday): Banks will remain closed in all states.

September 23 (Monday): Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's birthday; banks will remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

September 28 (fourth Saturday): Private and Public banks will remain closed in all states.

September 29 (Sunday): Private and Public banks will remain closed in all states.

