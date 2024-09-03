September 3 - September 4: List of trains cancelled and diverted!

Intense rainfall in the Telugu states has badly damaged the railway network. Many locations have seen damage to railway tracks due to flooding and severe downpours, which has resulted in the cancellation of hundreds of trains.

The South Central Railway announced the cancellation of an additional twenty-eight trains on Tuesday, September 3. Twenty-four trains have also been redirected. In addition to the 18 trains that had already been redirected, 28 extra trains have been cancelled, per CPRMO Sridhar's announcement. The following is a list of the specifics of the cancelled trains.

Revised -Bulletin No. 31 - SCR PR No. 359 on "Cancellation of Trains due to Heavy Rains" pic.twitter.com/OHNw9itaD7 — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) September 3, 2024

