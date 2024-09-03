Kareena solves murder case as communal tensions flare up in ‘The Buckingham Murders’ trailer

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer ‘The Buckingham Murders’ was unveiled at a multiplex in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Tuesday.

The event was attended by Kareena, Ektaa R. Kapoor and Hansal Mehta. It features Kareena in the role of a tough cop who is on a hot pursuit of the murder of a kid in a neighbourhood while she battles her personal demons.

The situation escalates, and communal tensions flare up between the Muslim and the Sikh community in London after the arrest of a guy from the Muslim community, a suspect in the murder of a Sikh kid. The story takes a new turn when it’s revealed that the murdered kid was adopted by his parents.

The film also stars celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, who plays the role of the murdered child’s father, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. The film has been directed by Hansal Mehta of ‘Aligarh’ fame. The film also marks a new journey for Kareena as a producer after completing 25 years in the industry.

This is Kareena’s 4th collaboration with Ektaa R. Kapoor after ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Crew’=, and ‘Udta Punjab’.

The film also garnered tremendous appreciation at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival, with people speaking highly of the film.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker.

Presented by Balaji Telefilms, produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mahana Films and TBM Films, the film is set to bow in theatres on September 13, 2024.

Meanwhile, Kareena also has ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline which marks her return to the ‘Singham’ franchise. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and will be released on November 1.

