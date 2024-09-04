Telangana Floods: 6,000 Homes in 6 districts lost supply of drinking water

In Telangana, heavy rains have submerged the villages and damaged the pipelines that provide drinking water. As a result, many areas need clean drinking water and electricity. Nearly 6,000 homes in six districts have unexpectedly lost the supply of drinking water over the past several days; many of them had to survive on cooked bore water when their supplies ran out.

As the supply was being restored, 1,700 habitations remained without access to potable water until Tuesday. Until the supply of potable water restarts, the health department and Mission Bhagiratha authorities have advised villagers to drink cooked bore water.