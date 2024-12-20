December 20-21: Rains Likely Across Telangana and AP

Hyderabad Weather Center officials have issued an important update regarding rainfall across Telangana, forecasting light to moderate rain across the state today. Some areas may experience drizzle, and the cold intensity has slightly decreased, with temperatures ranging between 18°C and 20°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that a deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is intensifying and is expected to move towards the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts within the next 24 hours. This system is expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, with strong winds of 30-35 km/h along the coastal areas.

The Telangana Weather Center has announced that light to moderate rains are likely in several parts of the state today. However, no severe weather warnings have been issued as yet. Some districts may experience dry conditions, while the minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal over the next two days. However, temperatures may dip further after that. Rain is also forecast for several regions tomorrow.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Andhra Pradesh Weather Center has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal districts over the next three days. Areas such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Alluri are expected to receive intense rainfall, while districts like Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, East Godavari, West Godavari, Prakasam, Nellore, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati will see light to moderate rains.

Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea due to expected rough conditions.

With the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal continuing its movement, residents of affected regions are urged to stay updated with the latest weather bulletins.

