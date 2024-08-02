Fulham sign England midfielder Emile Smith Rowe on five-year deal

London, Aug 2 (IANS) Fulham have announced the signing of England midfielder Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee on Friday. However, the local media reported that the West London team signed Rowe for £27m which could rise to £34m with add-ons, the club record fee. The new contract will keep him at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2029, with an option to extend by a further 12 months.

After joining Arsenal at the young age of 10, Rowe made his senior debut for the Gunners when he was 18. He played in 80 Premier League games and scored twelve goals. He has three England caps while the last last came in March 2022. “I’m finally here, so I’m really happy for me and my family – it’s a good moment. I’m really excited, I just wanted to get here as quickly as possible so I could get going with my teammates," the midfielder said in a statement.

“Listening to the project, speaking to the Manager, and seeing what players we have here already, I think it’s an exciting project for me, and definitely the perfect step for my career going forward," he added.

Tony Khan, Fulham's sporting director, said: "I'm thrilled to announce the arrival of Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham Football Club!

"We're very excited to sign such a talented young player, and we look forward to Emile joining the squad in Portugal as we continue to prepare for the new season ahead!"

Fulham will begin their Premier League season against Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 17.

