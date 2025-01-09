Sankranti Sweets Every Telugu Home Loves

As January arrives, the festival of Sankranti begins in Telugu households across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It is a time of celebration, feasting, and family gatherings, with special dishes made from the season’s harvest. The harvest of rice, sugarcane, and other crops marks this time, and many delicious dishes are prepared using these fresh ingredients.

Popular Sankranti Dishes

Sankranti is known for its mouth-watering traditional dishes such as Bobbatlu, Bellam Gavvalu, Ariselu, Kajjikaayalu, Sakinalu, and Sunnundalu. These dishes are made using rice flour and jaggery, which are easy to find during the harvest season.

For many, the preparation of these dishes brings back cherished childhood memories. "These special foods are often made outdoors, using a three-stone stove fueled by wood. We cook large quantities to share with relatives, and some is saved for later. It’s always a joy for the children to watch the elaborate preparations," says Kanaka Durga, a homemaker from Hyderabad.

Here’s a list of some of the most popular Sankranti dishes:

Sakinalu

Sakinalu is a traditional dish made with rice flour and sesame seeds, which are abundant in Telangana. The preparation of Sakinalu is an art. The batter is poured into a cloth, and the cook twists their fingers in a special movement to form the dish. It has a unique flavor and is a must-have in every Telangana household during Sankranti. If stored properly, Sakinalu can last for up to two months.

Ariselu

Ariselu is a popular dish in Andhra Pradesh made from rice flour and jaggery. It requires a lot of skill to prepare, as the rice flour needs to be mixed in a specific way to create a smooth batter. It’s a staple dish in Andhra homes during Sankranti.

Bobbatlu

Bobbatlu is a beloved dish made from chana dal, wheat, maida flour, and jaggery. It is popular in Andhra, Telangana, and Rayalaseema regions. The dish has different names depending on the region, such as Bobbatlu in Andhra and Bakshalu in Rayalaseema.

Kajjikayalu

Kajjikayalu is a traditional sweet made from a crispy outer shell filled with a smooth, sweet powdery filling. The filling varies depending on the region. In Telangana, sesame seeds are used, while in Rayalaseema, peanuts are used, and in Andhra, coconut powder is often the key ingredient.

Bellam Gavvalu

Bellam Gavvalu is a sweet dish made from flour (either all-purpose or wheat flour) and a concentrated jaggery mix. It is crunchy and can be stored for months. This dish is particularly loved by children.

Sunnundalu

Sunnundalu is made from roasted urad dal that is ground into a fine powder and mixed with jaggery. The mixture is then formed into laddus with ghee. This dish is often served to newlywed couples when they visit their in-laws or relatives during Sankranti.

Putharekulu

Putharekulu is a traditional Andhra sweet made from thin, paper-like layers of rice flour, which are stuffed with a sweet filling of jaggery, coconut, and cardamom. The delicate, crispy layers are rolled up into a tight shape and served as a crunchy treat. Putharekulu is often made for special occasions like Sankranti and is a perfect example of the intricate craftsmanship involved in Telugu sweets.

These special dishes make Sankranti a time of joy and bonding, bringing families together to enjoy the harvest and the festive spirit.